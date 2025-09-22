Cam’ron Faces Backlash Over Adrien Broner’s Appearance On ‘It Is What It Is’

This smoke isn’t going away any time soon. Cam’ron is under fire after Adrien Broner’s guest spot on It Is What It Is sparked significant controversy, with critics accusing the Harlem rapper of taking advantage of the former boxing champion’s impaired state for viral attention.

In case you missed it, the segment was filmed at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas during fight weekend and quickly sparked debate across social media. Broner, who appeared visibly intoxicated, was eventually asked to leave after repeatedly making advances toward co-host Treasure Wilson. While some applauded Cam for removing himself, others felt the situation was orchestrated and handled poorly.

Check this out. Boxing commentator Blue Blood Sports TV, a longtime friend of Broner, shared his disappointment during a call with MRECK TV. Blue criticized Cam for labeling Broner an alcoholic and junkie after the show, despite calling him a brother to his face. “AB is like my brother. I’ve done business with AB, he’s a good dude,” Blue explained, adding that Broner was clearly out of it. “He got a woman on one side and a dude on the other side holding him up… he ain’t even present at all, he’s spaced out.”

Blue described how disoriented Broner seemed, recalling that it took him several seconds even to realize someone was speaking to him. While Blue did not object to Broner being removed once his comments crossed a line, he condemned what happened before and after the taping. “For Cam to see him like that and then try to exploit him is corny,” he said.

According to Blue, Broner may not have even realized he was being brought in for an interview, thinking instead he was meeting Cam to hang out. “Cam had an agenda, which is corny as hell,” Blue added, suggesting that the encounter was more about shock value than genuine conversation.

Blue closed his remarks with sharp criticism, calling the move a betrayal. “If I say you’re my brother and then exploit you at your lowest point, that’s nasty work. That’s super foul.”