Cardi B Fires Back At Crissle West Over Pregnancy Comments

The back and forth about whose baby daddy did what and private relationships spilling into socials is not the best use of our Monday, but well, it’s a sign of the times. Anyway, Cardi B has clapped back after podcaster Crissle West made sharp remarks about her pregnancy during an episode of The Read. West and co-host Kid Fury discussed Cardi’s announcement that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs, and questioned the timing in light of the rapper’s long-awaited album rollout and upcoming tour.

Not for nothing, using celebs’ names to bring attention to a platform without really adding substantive value to a bigger conversation within culture or society seems to be a trend nowadays, and Cardi B is no stranger to this level of shade.

Get this, West implied that Cardi had not been deliberate in her planning, even speculating that the Bronx native might seek a cosmetic “mommy makeover” procedure before hitting the road and warning that such a move could be dangerous. She also criticized Cardi’s parenting choices and past relationships, painting the pregnancy as poorly timed.

What’s more, the commentary quickly reached Cardi, who wasted no time in firing back. The Grammy winner called the remarks about her motherhood “dark” and “nasty,” especially the suggestion she could lose her life from surgery. “Like, why would you say … I hope you don’t die on a mommy makeover … and you know I got four kids,” Cardi said.

But wait, she revealed that public scrutiny was one of the reasons she delayed announcing the pregnancy, adding that her children always come before her career. “My kids are very attached to me,” Cardi explained, emphasizing that she makes an effort to balance her responsibilities at home with her work as an artist.