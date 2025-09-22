Cardi B joined SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G to promote her new album Am I The Drama?, sharing candid thoughts on legendary collaborations and her personal journey.

Speaking on working with Janet Jackson, Cardi expressed gratitude for the icon’s support. “If we ever asked Janet Jackson or any of the Jackson family for their support, you’ll be very surprised. They answer fast. They don’t be funny with the percentages,” she said, appreciating the ease of collaboration compared to others in the industry.

Cardi also reflected on reworking Jay-Z’s iconic “Hard Knock Life.” She admitted feeling nervous until the rapper personally approved the track. “When I got the text that he approved it, it was 4:44, which was kind of funny. I felt a real big joy. It’s the Jay-Z approving your shit,” she said. Despite mixed reviews, she reminded herself of that moment, calling it a blessing she refused to let critics diminish.

Beyond music, Cardi shared hopes for her daughter Kulture and acknowledged that drama often finds her, but she remains focused on authenticity and resilience.

With Am I The Drama? now out, Cardi is proving once again that she thrives in the face of pressure, turning challenges into defining moments.