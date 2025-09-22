Chloe Bailey Left Speechless After DDG’s Surprise Money Gun Gift On TikTok Live

TikTok really is that gateway to trending drama, isnt’ it? Chloe Bailey had an unplanned viral moment during a recent TikTok live when a surprise gift suddenly appeared on her screen. While casually chatting with fans about her favorite candy, the singer was caught off guard by a flashy money gun animation that lit up the feed. For a moment she froze, clearly unsure how to respond as thousands of viewers tuned in.

Get this, it did not take long for the clip to spread across blogs and ignite debate. Many online users speculated that the gift came from DDG, sparking conversations about whether the gesture was awkward or a peace offering. Some suggested it may have been his way of easing tension, considering Chloe is the sister of Halle Bailey, the mother of his son Halo.

In case you missed the tea, the situation carries added weight due to DDG and Halle’s complicated history. Earlier this year, Halle was granted a temporary restraining order after claiming DDG became physical during a custody exchange. She alleged the incident left her with visible injuries, including bruises and damage to a tooth. DDG denied the accusations and responded in court with his own request for protection as well as a petition for full custody of Halo. While the judge allowed his restraining order, his bid for sole custody was rejected.

As you can imagine, since then, both parties have gone their separate ways. Halle has been seen spending time with producer Scott Bridgeway, while DDG has stayed in headlines for rumored connections. He was recently linked to India Love, though she has publicly denied any romantic involvement.