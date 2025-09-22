D4vd And Celeste Rivas Case Timeline: From Disappearance To Tesla Discovery

The tragic case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas and her connection to rising star D4vd, known professionally as David Anthony Burke, has stirred national attention. The story shot up the ladder on socials and mainstream media after her remains were found inside a Tesla registered to D4vd.

Here’s a quick rundown of events to get you caught up.

Authorities confirmed her identity on September 17, 2025, using forensic testing and a distinctive “Shh…” tattoo that she shared with the artist.

Celeste had been reported missing on April 5, 2024, from Lake Elsinore, California.

Her family described her as a lively teenager who loved Hello Kitty accessories, a signature element of her online persona. She was also said to have a boyfriend named David, a detail that drew attention because it matched D4vd’s real name.

A cryptic tweet from May 2022 hinted at someone wanting to return to family but being held back by circumstances.

Fans also connected songs such as “Hello Kitty” and a leaked demo titled “Celeste” to the case, sparking speculation that authorities have not confirmed.

Unverified Discord conversations allegedly between Celeste and D4vd began circulating on socials, though their authenticity has not been established.

The case took a grim turn on September 8, 2025.

When a Hollywood Hills tow yard worker noticed a foul odor coming from an abandoned Tesla, the grisly discovery occurred. Police later discovered Celeste’s partially decomposed remains inside. The vehicle was traced to D4vd, who has reportedly been cooperating with investigators. At this stage, he has not been formally charged or named an official suspect.

Socials quickly reignited discussions about the shared tattoo, song lyrics, and leaked material, fueling widespread debate. Authorities, however, have urged the public not to conclude prematurely, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing.

From D4vd’s cryptic 2022 posts, to Celeste’s disappearance in 2024, to the heartbreaking discovery in 2025, the timeline continues to be a focal point for investigators seeking clarity. Officials stress that the case remains active and that sensitivity toward Celeste’s grieving family is paramount as the inquiry moves forward.

We’re on top of this story and will keep updating as the investigation progresses. At the end of the day, we care about justice for Celeste.