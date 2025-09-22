Dame Dash Extends Olive Branch To Cam’ron, 50 Cent: “Let’s show the world that they can’t divide us”

Dame Dash is ready to bury old grudges and move toward unity, and we’re here for it. The legendary Roc A Fella Records co-founder shared a message on the Gram calling for peace with Cam’ron and 50 Cent, reflecting on how long their feud has dragged on and stressing that it is time to put it to rest.

Here is the link to the post on Dame’s IG:

Sitting by the water in a clip, Dash calmly admitted the tension with Cam’ron never truly had a proper conversation behind it. “I’m thinking like, why am I beefing with Cam? And the only reason why is because I just never got to talk to him. He publicly said he wasn’t going to talk to me. But almost every OG from Harlem and everyone I respect is like, Yo cut this, it’s embarrassing,” Dash explained. He added that Daniel, a mutual acquaintance, spoke with Cam and could help bridge the gap so they can finally resolve things.

Get this, Dash also made clear that he has no interest in escalating with violence. “I can’t be violent and I won’t be violent, and I don’t want any of my friends to be violent. My job is to keep them out of jail. So the only way I can deal with things, to keep certain things out of the algorithm, is to answer as soon as somebody says something. And my version of violence is just lawsuits,” he said.

That part was probably the most emphatic. Condemning violence and de-escalation. We need more of that these days.

What’s more, alongside the video, he tagged Cam’ron, 50 Cent, and Detavio Samuels with a caption that doubled down on his call for peace: “Let’s show the world that Black people can work together challenge. I’m not doing this corny stuff no more. I got work to do. Let’s just resolve this and move forward collectively. Let’s show the world that they can’t divide us over nonsense. That jig is up. #Checkmate.”