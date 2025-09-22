Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield is facing mounting criticism after accepting free concert tickets from Comerica Bank to a recent Jeezy show at the Fox Theatre, raising questions of potential ethics violations during a heated election season.
Sheffield’s opponent, Solomon Kinloch Jr., condemned the move, tying it to Detroit’s troubled past. “Detroiters still carry the scars of systemic corruption,” Kinloch said. “That culture of corruption bankrupted our city and destroyed public trust.”
The Sheffield campaign pushed back, insisting no rules were broken. Campaign spokesperson Brittni Brown pointed to Detroit’s ethics ordinance, noting that “Section 2-106.4 specifically prohibits a public servant from accepting gifts, gratuities, or honoraria from any entity or person seeking official action from the city of Detroit.” She argued that the rule does not apply in this case, since Comerica Bank is not a current business partner with the city.
Comerica Bank declined to provide specifics, with spokesperson Matt Barnhart stating, “Due to customer privacy, we cannot share details related to this event.”
The concert, held Friday, Sept. 12, drew additional attention when Jeezy gave Sheffield’s campaign a shoutout from the stage, a moment later highlighted on her Instagram account.
The Detroit Board of Ethics confirmed it will review the matter at its upcoming meeting on Oct. 15. “We take all potential ethics concerns seriously,” Executive Director Christal Phillips said, noting the board’s responsibility to oversee investigations and training for city officials.
Despite the controversy, Sheffield’s campaign has continued to build momentum. On Sept. 22, City Council member and former mayoral candidate Fred Durhal III endorsed Sheffield at a west side campaign event. Asked about the ethics allegations, Durhal said he had not yet reviewed the details but underscored the importance of ethical standards. “Ethics are important. We go through our ethical classes with the Board of Ethics and training,” he said.
The ethics review and public reaction could play a pivotal role in the weeks leading up to Election Day, as voters weigh not just policy but integrity in leadership.