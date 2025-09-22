Doja Cat Says She’s Never Felt More Proud Of Her Music Ahead Of New Album Release

Doja Cat is stepping into a new chapter with confidence as she prepares to release her fifth studio album Vie. In a recent interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, the Grammy-winning artist reflected on her journey, admitting that while self-doubt has followed her in the past, she now feels a renewed sense of pride.

“I’m very proud of the music I’m making now,” Doja shared with host Michelle Miller. “I’m very excited because it’s things I wasn’t able to do before.” She explained that in earlier years, she struggled with vocal runs and riffs, often joking her way through moments she did not feel ready for. “I used to pretend to sing and then I just sucked it up and stopped joking so much and took myself more seriously,” she added.

The rapper and singer first announced Vie in July with a post on the Gram that read, “Je sais que tu es ma vie. Vie out 9/26,” which translates to “I know you are my life.” The album arrives as the follow-up to Scarlet (2023), a project Doja described to the New York Times as something she “just needed to get out.” She explained that while Scarlet allowed her to explore more raw and emotional themes, it did not fully capture where she wanted to go musically.

Her career has already delivered breakout moments with Hot Pink in 2019 and Planet Her in 2021, projects that helped solidify her pop superstardom. Yet, she has also faced criticism questioning her abilities as an MC, which fueled her decision to prove herself further with Scarlet. Now, with Vie, she says she feels closer than ever to her true sound and artistry.

As Doja prepares for the September 26 release, she is entering a space where she feels both empowered and creatively free, excited to show fans a body of work that represents her growth and her voice like never before.