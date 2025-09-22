Drake and IShowSpeed are joining forces for a livestream that has fans across music and gaming buzzing. The Toronto superstar and the high energy creator have built a rapport online that has already drawn millions of eyes, and now they are planning to take their chemistry live from Drake’s hometown.

COMING SOON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Se0dpjek1l — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 19, 2025

The two have quietly maintained a friendship for years, but excitement grew after IShowSpeed revealed on stream that they plan to go live together in Toronto. Although no date has been announced, the news spread quickly on socials with fans dropping comments like “This is going to be very interesting to see” and “LET’S GO” that capture the hype surrounding the announcement.

For many, this collaboration feels like a moment that was bound to happen. Back in 2023, Drake posted behind the scenes footage from his “You Broke My Heart” video, where IShowSpeed jokingly commented, “How do I get b***hes like u?” Drake, known for his dry wit, clapped back with “Stop barking at them off the rip, maybe just say something nice.” The exchange showed the playful energy between the two and gave fans a preview of the vibe to come.

This stream also arrives as Drake prepares his ninth studio project ICEMAN. While no release date has been set, songs like “Dog House” with Yeat and Julia Wolf and “Which One” with Central Cee have already sparked conversation. A leaked cut titled “National Treasure” with Pressa has been making the rounds online though reports suggest it may not make the final tracklist. The speculation has only added to the anticipation surrounding the album.

The upcoming broadcast promises a mix of humor, unpredictability, and music, blending Drake’s global dominance with IShowSpeed’s chaotic charm. It is a rare chance for fans to watch two influential figures from different lanes collide live, proving once again how effortlessly Drake bridges the gap between hip hop and digital culture.