Drake Becomes First Artist Ever To Surpass 120 Billion Streams On Spotify

Guessing the “elimination of Drake” isn’t going to work well for the naysayers, opps, and whoever thinks they can eliminate the Boy. So that you know, we’re not glazing. We’ve been pretty consistent when it comes to pointing out the facts. Now Drizzy just made history on Spotify.

Chart Data has confirmed that the Toronto superstar is now the first artist to reach 120 billion streams on the platform, a record that includes both his solo catalog and collaborations.

.@Drake becomes the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 120 billion streams across all credits. pic.twitter.com/oUdAiBy0oB — chart data (@chartdata) September 21, 2025

The incredible milestone widens his lead as the most-streamed artist in Spotify history. Taylor Swift sits in second place with over 110 billion plays, trailing Drake by roughly 10 billion. Bad Bunny is the only other artist to cross the 100 billion mark, while The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran follow with 84.5 billion, 64.2 billion, and 59.6 billion streams, respectively.

Let’s take a look at a snapshot of Drake’s catalog. “One Dance” leads the pack at more than 3.7 billion streams. The track, released in 2016, also marked his first solo Billboard Hot 100 number one. “God’s Plan” follows with 2.8 billion, while “Passionfruit” (1.9 billion), “Work” with Rihanna (1.5 billion), and “Hotline Bling” (1.5 billion) complete his top five most played songs.

In case you missed it, Drake has been recognized before for his streaming milestones. When he crossed 100 billion streams in 2022, Spotify’s partnership with FC Barcelona led to a special tribute. The Spanish club wore jerseys featuring the OVO owl logo during their El Clásico clash with Real Madrid, a move that turned heads globally even though Barcelona fell 3–1 that day.

Like we said, elimination of who? Nah, not likely.