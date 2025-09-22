This is probably one of the craziest and darkest trending stories right now and it’s really just heating up. Interscope Records has reportedly suspended the rollout of D4vd’s deluxe album Withered following his name surfacing in a troubling LAPD investigation. The label has pulled back promotional efforts for the project and pressed pause on its planned September release.

Makes sense, right?

The situation stems from reports earlier this month connecting the rising artist to an inquiry involving a 15 year old girl, Celeste Rivas, who was discovered deceased inside a Tesla registered to him. According to sources, the vehicle had been left in a Hollywood tow yard for nearly two weeks before authorities made the discovery.

Law enforcement carried out a search at a Hollywood Hills home last week, spending hours on site and seizing a computer along with other items. Investigators have not publicly confirmed any direct evidence tying the residence, the car, or the artist himself to the crime.

Like we said, this story is wild and dark.

The developments have already impacted D4vd’s career plans. He canceled a scheduled Seattle show on the same day the home was searched, with reports noting he had traveled to Los Angeles earlier. The uncertainty has also led collaborators to distance themselves, with Kali Uchis confirming she is stepping away from their joint project until the situation becomes clearer.

At the same time, old tweets, leaked songs, and widespread speculation on socials have only fueled public discussion. Allegations of inappropriate interactions have begun to circulate, adding further controversy to an already complicated case. D4vd has yet to address the situation directly, with only minimal communication from his representatives and brief comments to fans.