Jimmy Kimmel Set To Return To ABC After Suspension Over Controversial Remarks

Whelp, that was quick. Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show is officially back on ABC starting Tuesday, just days after the network halted production in response to backlash over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

If you didn’t know, Disney, which owns ABC, released a statement Monday explaining the decision. “Last Wednesday, we decided to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” the company noted. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

The short-lived suspension placed Disney at the center of a heated national debate over free expression and what many labeled as cancel culture. The controversy escalated after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened to revoke licenses for ABC affiliates over Kimmel’s remarks. Following his comments, major station owners Nexstar and Sinclair both announced they would pull the show, prompting ABC to suspend it “indefinitely.”

In case you missed it, Kimmel had opened his earlier monologue by offering condolences to Kirk’s family but quickly pivoted to criticize Republicans for their response. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said. The following day, officials in Utah revealed the suspected shooter had leaned further left in recent months and targeted Kirk over his political activity.

The fallout extended well beyond television circles. Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, blasted ABC’s decision to reinstate Kimmel. “Disney and ABC caving and allowing him back on the air is not surprising, but it’s their mistake to make,” said TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet.

Check this out. Hundreds of public figures defended Kimmel. The American Civil Liberties Union published an open letter signed by more than 400 celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez. The letter called Disney’s suspension of Kimmel “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation” and urged resistance to government threats against artistic expression.

Prominent voices in Hollywood also took a stand. Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof said he would cut ties with Disney unless the suspension were lifted. Actress Tatiana Maslany urged her followers to cancel their Disney-owned streaming services in protest.

Guess the First Amendment is still alive and well in America, for now at least.