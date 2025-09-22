Legendary Music Video Visionary Diane Martel Passes Away At 63

The music world is mourning the loss of Diane Martel, a groundbreaking director whose visuals helped define multiple eras of pop and hip hop culture. Martel passed away on September 18 at the age of 63 following a long battle with breast cancer, according to a statement shared with Rolling Stone.

Her family revealed she died peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her aunt Gail Merrifield Papp, wife of Public Theater founder Joseph Papp, as well as her three cherished cats Poki, PopPop, and PomPom, along with a wide circle of lifelong friends.

Martel’s creative imprint stretched across decades, shaping iconic moments for some of music’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and more. Ciara, who worked with Martel earlier this year on the video for “Ecstasy,” shared an emotional tribute on the Gram. “You believed in me and I believed in you! You will forever hold a special place in my heart and I am forever grateful for all the magic we were able to make together,” she wrote, calling Martel “Miss D” and closing with, “Rest in Paradise.”

Hip hop legends also honored her influence. Gang Starr paid respects by highlighting her extensive catalog of work, which includes videos for “Mass Appeal,” Onyx’s “Throw Ya Gunz,” ODB’s “Brooklyn Zoo,” Method Man’s “Bring The Pain,” Clipse’s “Grindin,” Keith Murray’s “The Most Beautifullest Thing In This World,” and Khia’s “My Neck, My Back,” alongside pop classics like Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover,” Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle,” Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” and Miley Cyrus’s “We Can’t Stop.”

Pusha T also remembered Martel with a simple message of gratitude on the Gram, thanking her for “everything” and referring to her by her nickname, Bucky Chrome.

Born and raised in New York, Martel began her career in the 1990s as a street artist. Her background in dance and choreography informed her directing style, and her early projects included dance documentaries funded by the National Endowment for the Arts that aired on PBS. Her impact was later recognized in academia when she was named the 2022 Harlan J. Strauss Visiting Filmmaker at the University of Oregon’s Department of Cinema Studies.

With a career that merged art, movement, and storytelling, Diane Martel leaves behind a lasting creative legacy that continues to inspire across genres and generations.