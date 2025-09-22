First off, it is not easy making a film. It’s a labor of love, a battle that never ends, and the hot takes, critiques, and opinions, most of which come from those who never produced a film, are laughable at best. But the flip side is that filmmaking is art, and the moment the masses consume art, there will be thoughts. Unfortunately, in the world of hot takes, those thoughts are usually all over the map. Okay, now that we’ve got that part out of the way, Marlon Wayans is standing firm after his new film Him opened to harsh reviews. The actor and comedian took to the Gram to remind fans that critics do not have the final word and encouraged audiences to experience the movie firsthand.

Wayans posted screenshots of Rotten Tomatoes scores for several of his past films, including White Chicks, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, and A Haunted House, alongside the current ratings for Him. As of Monday, Him holds a 29 percent critic score while fan ratings sit at 58 percent.

“Just to be clear, I respect critics. Their job is to critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry,” Wayans wrote. “But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective.”

He went on to remind fans that many of his most beloved films were not warmly received upon release but later became cult classics. “I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically received and those movies went on to be classics. So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.”

The film, which premiered last weekend, features Tyriq Withers alongside Tim Heidecker and Jim Jefferies. It also marks the feature film debuts of MMA fighter Maurice Greene and rappers Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack. Withers described the movie as a story that transcends sports and entertainment. “I think it talks about somebody chasing greatness and what they’re willing to put themselves through to get there,” he explained to VIBE.

Directed by Jordan Tipping, Him is part of Universal’s five-year first look deal with Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, with Peele producing alongside Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson. Despite its rocky start with critics, Wayans is confident audiences will connect with the film on their own terms.

Anyways, go see HIM, in THEATERS, and let us know what you think.