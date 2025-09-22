Happy Monday, let’s get into the Hip Hop adjacent lawsuit update of the day. Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing legal battle with Texas blogger Milagro Gramz has now placed DJ Akademiks in the spotlight, as her legal team works to compel him to provide further testimony. The case, filed in 2024, centers on accusations that Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, deliberately spread false narratives about the Houston rapper on socials in coordination with Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a ten year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting involving Megan.

Get this, according to court documents, Megan’s lawyers claim Gramz was financially incentivized to run damaging stories online, part of a coordinated effort with Lanez to undermine Megan’s credibility. At the heart of the dispute is a confidential forensic report connected to the firearm used in the shooting. That report was under court seal but appeared online in 2022, fueling speculation and doubt around Megan’s version of events. Her team alleges both Gramz and DJ Akademiks played a role in spreading the document to shift public perception.

As you know, Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, was deposed on August 22. In his testimony, he declined to explain how the report reached him, invoking journalistic protections and claiming his sources were confidential. Court filings describe his answers as limited, with the media personality stating he would “never reveal” the source unless ordered by a judge.

So basically, Megan’s attorneys have petitioned a New Jersey court for an order compelling Akademiks to provide more complete testimony. They argue that tracing how the sealed report was leaked is central to proving their claims against Gramz. The court has not yet ruled, leaving open the possibility that Akademiks could be forced to disclose further details in the near future.