Tequila CAZADORES®, the premium tequila brand from Jalisco, Mexico, is the proud sponsor of MUNDO Soundsystem’s iconic Bodega Rave Tour. The partnership is set to bring high-energy pop-up events and the bold taste of Tequila CAZADORES Cristalino to new audiences across the country.

The collaboration celebrates a shared commitment to community and culture. As MUNDO Soundsystem transforms everyday spaces into vibrant nightlife destinations, Tequila CAZADORES Cristalino offers a smooth and versatile tequila that transforms the familiar into the unexpected.

Founded by Dos Flakos and DJ Guari, MUNDO Soundsystem will expand its tour with pop-up events in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The tour invites fans to experience the culture and energy of the Bodega Rave Tour and Tequila CAZADORES Cristalino firsthand.

“This sponsorship is about taking something authentic and rooted in community and sharing it on a bigger stage,” said Jay Needham, Global Senior Brand Director for Tequila Cazadores & Agave. “MUNDO Soundsystem has built a cultural movement, and we’re honored to sponsor their tour.”

Each event will feature guest DJ talent curated by MUNDO Soundsystem, alongside a Tequila CAZADORES Cristalino cocktail inspired by classic bodega nutcracker cocktails and authentic local bites. Fans can also purchase limited-edition, co-branded merchandise. For those who cannot attend, the merchandise will be available for purchase online, along with cocktail recipes and social content on Tequila CAZADORES and MUNDO Soundsystem’s social channels.

Bodega Rave Tour Dates:

New York City: September 26th in The Bronx

Fans aged 21 and older can RSVP to the events through MUNDO Soundsystem’s Eventbrite page. For those at home, recipes for Tequila CAZADORES Cristalino cocktails like the “Caribbean Wave” and “The EJ DJ” are available to bring the tour’s energy to any living room.