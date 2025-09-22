For the Dodgers, there’s little doubt about who should take home this year’s National League MVP. Shohei Ohtani’s combination of offensive firepower and impact on the mound has him positioned to win his fourth MVP award, a feat rarely seen in MLB history.

On Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani crushed his 53rd home run of the season in a 7-5 comeback win over the Giants, tying Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead. The two-way star’s homer, a 99.9 mph heater off Joel Peguero in the bottom of the sixth inning, not only gave Los Angeles breathing room but also set another mark in the record books. Ohtani now holds the Dodger Stadium single-season home run record with 29, surpassing his own 28 from last year. He also extended his franchise record with his 141st run scored, becoming just the third player in the past 20 years to cross the 140-run threshold, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. (149 in 2023) and Alex Rodriguez (143 in 2007).

Across the league, Ohtani sits near the top of every offensive leaderboard. His 1.018 OPS ranks second in MLB behind Aaron Judge (1.129). He’s already tied his career-high mark of 54 homers, with seven games still left to play, giving him a chance to set both a personal and Dodgers franchise record in the final week. His consistency at the plate has been matched by his discipline, as he’s maintained an elite on-base percentage by taking his walks when pitchers avoid him.

And while his bat has taken center stage, his contributions on the mound have been just as valuable. In 13 starts this season, Ohtani has posted a 3.29 ERA with 54 strikeouts, creating a unique “50-50” club; more than 50 home runs and 50 strikeouts in the same season, a combination no other player in MLB history has approached. He’s scheduled to make one final regular-season start Tuesday at Chase Field, lining him up to potentially start Game 1 of a Wild Card Series should the Dodgers need him.

The Dodgers’ 7-5 win over San Francisco kept them four games clear of the Padres atop the NL West with a week remaining, and their magic number to clinch the division continues to shrink. Ohtani’s presence has been the difference-maker all season. Manager Dave Roberts put it simply, “With what he’s done with the bat and now what he’s done on the mound, it’s a landslide. It’s a no-brainer.”

The home run race between Ohtani and Schwarber could go down to the wire, but for MVP voters, the decision may already be settled. Ohtani’s ability to dominate on both sides of the ball has set him apart once again, leaving his teammates convinced that the award is his to lose.