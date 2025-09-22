The Seattle Mariners may have delivered the knockout punch to Houston’s division title hopes on Sunday, erupting for seven runs in the second inning to fuel a 7-3 victory and complete a stunning sweep of the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Coming into the weekend tied atop the AL West, Seattle now holds a three-game lead over Houston with just six games left. Because the Mariners also own the season tiebreaker, the Astros would need to make up four games in the final week to retake the division; a tall order that makes Seattle’s first AL West crown since 2001 feel within reach.

Seattle’s “magic number” to clinch both the division and a playoff spot is now three. Any combination of Mariners wins or Astros (or Guardians) losses that adds up to three would seal the deal. The M’s also have a firm grip on the AL’s No. 2 seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series. They sit two games ahead of the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers, and because Seattle owns the tiebreaker, Detroit would need to make up three.

Sunday’s finale was decided early. With the bases loaded in the second inning, Victor Robles drew a walk to put Seattle on the board. Two batters later, J.P. Crawford delivered the decisive blow; a grand slam into the right-field seats. Catcher Cal Raleigh followed with a two-run homer to stretch the lead to 7-0 before Houston could record the final out of the inning.

On the mound, Logan Gilbert gave the Mariners exactly what they needed. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings, earning the win and preserving the bullpen.

Houston’s bats never fully recovered. Jose Altuve drove in a run with an RBI single, while Zach Cole and Isaac Paredes added solo home runs late, but the damage was already done. Astros starter Spencer Alexander had his shortest outing of the season, lasting only 1 1/3 innings while surrendering a career-high seven runs.

For Seattle, the sweep does more than push the Astros out of playoff position. Houston is now tied with Cleveland for the AL’s final wild-card spot, but the Guardians hold the tiebreaker, meaning the defending champs could be on the brink of missing October entirely.

The Mariners, meanwhile, still have an outside shot at chasing down the AL’s top seed. They trail Toronto by three games but would need to make up four because the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker. Seattle also sits one game behind the Yankees, who control the top wild-card and the better tiebreaker. That path is unlikely, but with a week left, it’s not impossible.

Seattle will enjoy a day off Monday before opening its final homestand of the season. The Mariners host the Colorado Rockies (43-113) in a three-game set beginning Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.