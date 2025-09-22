For the first time since April 5, the New York Mets no longer control their postseason destiny. A frustrating weekend series loss to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field has dropped the Mets out of the playoff picture with just one week left in the regular season.

The Cincinnati Reds completed a sweep of the Chicago Cubs to move even with the Mets at 80-76, but Cincinnati owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. That slim margin leaves New York on the outside looking in after holding a playoff spot for nearly six months.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Washington capped a brutal stretch in which the Mets lost four of their last five and back-to-back series to the Nationals. New York went just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the finale and stranded six runners, a trend that has haunted them during September.

Defensive lapses also proved costly. Over the three-game set, the Mets committed five errors, with Pete Alonso misplaying a ball at first base, Cedric Mullins misjudging one in center, and Juan Soto bobbling a routine play in right. Those mistakes underscored a sloppy weekend that seemed uncharacteristic for a team that has spent most of the season steady in the standings.

Saturday night’s 5-3 extra-inning loss looms large. With the game tied 3-3 in the 11th, Tyler Rogers faced Nationals rookie Daylen Lile, who drove a ball deep to left-center. Mullins appeared to have a chance, but it sailed over his head, ricocheted toward right field, and turned into a two-run inside-the-park homer. Statcast later confirmed the wind knocked the ball back about 10 feet, keeping it in play. What might have been a standard home run instead turned into one of the most demoralizing plays of the Mets’ season.

Now, the margin for error is gone. The Mets have six games remaining; three on the road against Miami before closing at Citi Field against the Phillies. The Reds, meanwhile, head to Pittsburgh before finishing at home against Milwaukee. On paper, both teams face challenging paths, but Cincinnati’s recent surge puts more pressure squarely on the Mets.

This marks a stunning reversal for a New York team that has been in playoff position since the second day of the season. For months, they built their identity on timely hitting, strong pitching, and defensive reliability. But over the past week, all three pillars have faltered.

If the Mets are to claw back, they’ll need their stars to deliver. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have carried stretches before, but consistent production across the lineup will be critical. The pitching staff, particularly the bullpen, also faces no room for mistakes.

The clock is ticking. With one week left, the Mets’ season has come down to a fight for survival.