The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) is embarking on a new chapter, announcing a move to its new home at The Seaport. The 18th annual festival, which will feature over sixty events and more than three hundred of the top chefs and culinary personalities, is setting up its Invesco QQQ Festival Campus in one of New York City’s most historic and dynamic neighborhoods.

This year, acclaimed chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten will serve as the Culinary Host. In this role, he will help showcase the culinary scene at the Seaport’s Tin Building and Pier 17 through a series of special dining experiences and collaborations. The festival will continue to support charitable causes, with this year’s proceeds going to the Event Zero Foundation and the James Beard Foundation. Since its inception, NYCWFF has raised over $14.8 million for its charity partners.

Festival Founder Lee Brian Schrager expressed his excitement for the move, calling it a “transformative milestone” and a “fresh start.” He noted that all signature events will be within a two-block radius, creating a true neighborhood feel for the event. The festival’s exclusive beverage provider will once again be Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

A Star-Studded Lineup and New Additions

The festival’s packed schedule kicks off with “A Taste of the Tin Building,” hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Gregory Gourdet, featuring music by DJ Cassidy. A returning fan-favorite, the “Blue Moon Burger Bash,” will be hosted by Rachael Ray and Brooklyn Beckham. The event will showcase the best burgers from across the boroughs, as well as a special hot dog recipe created by the hosts.

The “Grand Tasting” will return, offering attendees a tour of the city’s best bites and beverages. For the first time, a new evening session of the Grand Tasting will be offered, hosted by chefs Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson. Other themed events include the “Asian Night Market” with Padma Lakshmi, a seafood-centric feast with Andrew Zimmern, and a “Sunday Supper” hosted by “The Pasta Queen” Nadia Caterina Munno.

For social media enthusiasts, the popular FoodieCon will return with a specially curated space for culinary creators. Attendees can meet and watch live demos from tastemakers like Olivia Tiedemann, Brian Can’t Stop Eating, and more. The festival will also introduce “Cookbooks IRL,” an event series featuring exclusive signings and tastings with acclaimed cookbook authors such as Martha Stewart and Padma Lakshmi.

Exclusive Dinners and Tickets

NYCWFF is debuting its most exclusive dinner series yet, offering intimate, one-night-only culinary experiences. These special evenings will feature world-renowned chefs like Alice Waters, Eric Ripert, Paul Carmichael, and José Andrés, with bespoke menus and expert wine pairings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Rocco DiSpirito, a guest and Marcus Samuelsson (R) attend Brunch hosted by Rocco DiSpirito and Marcus Samuelsson during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ at Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

For attendees, The Wall Street Hotel will serve as the festival’s official headquarters. All tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE for more info.