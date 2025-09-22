On this day in 1992, Bronx producer and MC Diamond D released his debut album Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop on Mercury/PolyGram, a project that instantly became a blueprint for sample-driven boom bap and one of the most respected underground releases of Hip Hop’s golden era.

As a founding member of the Diggin’ in the Crates crew (D.I.T.C.), Diamond brought a master class in production, flipping obscure jazz, funk, and soul records into hard-hitting beats that defined New York’s sound in the early ’90s. What made this project monumental was Diamond’s ability to balance his behind-the-boards genius with sharp lyricism, holding his own alongside guest appearances from his D.I.T.C. brothers Lord Finesse, Showbiz & A.G., and the late great Big L.

Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop was also the first time the Hip Hop world got to hear Fat Joe. The Bronx native made his debut appearance on “Pass Dat Shit” and “Watch the Sound,” introducing fans to the rugged delivery that would soon carry him into his own solo career. That co-sign from Diamond not only put Joe on the map but also showed D.I.T.C.’s role in grooming future legends.

Standout tracks like “Best Kept Secret,” “Sally Got a One Track Mind,” and “Step to Me” showcased Diamond’s knack for combining street wisdom with head-nodding grooves, while deep cuts like “I Went for Mine” revealed his versatility both as a storyteller and a beatmaker. Though the album didn’t reach commercial heights at the time, its influence has only grown, standing today as one of the most revered underground classics of its era.

More than 30 years later, Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop remains a testament to Diamond D’s vision and talent. It not only set the tone for his own career but also launched Fat Joe’s journey into Hip Hop history, solidifying the album as a cornerstone in the legacy of Bronx rap and the D.I.T.C. movement.