On this day in 1992, Newark’s own Reggie “Redman” Noble made his official solo debut with the release of Whut? Thee Album on Def Jam Recordings.

Produced mainly by Erick Sermon of EPMD, the project cemented Redman as the newest weapon in the Hit Squad’s arsenal. Fans had already caught a glimpse of his energy on “Hardcore” from EPMD’s Business Never Personal, but this time, the spotlight was fully his—and he delivered.

The LP’s success was driven by unforgettable joints like “Time 4 Sum Aksion,” the rowdy anthem that came with a visual just as wild as Redman’s personality, “Tonight’s da Night,” the smoker’s favorite “How to Roll a Blunt,” and the introduction of the hilarious and offbeat “Sooperman Lover” saga. His gritty bars, unfiltered humor, and Sermon’s funk-heavy production gave the album a raw authenticity that set it apart in the early ’90s boom bap era.

Whut? Thee Album earned four-and-a-half mics from The Source and went gold in less than a year, but more importantly, it earned instant respect from the streets. Redman’s debut wasn’t just an introduction—it was a statement that Brick City had a voice, and that voice was loud, original, and here to stay.

Salute to Redman and Erick Sermon for crafting a classic that continues to define the Funk Doctor Spock’s legacy.