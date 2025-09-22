On this day in 1992, Bronx duo Showbiz & A.G. dropped their debut album Runaway Slave on Payday/FFRR Records, a project that cemented their place in the golden era of East Coast Hip Hop.

As part of the legendary Diggin’ in the Crates crew, Show & A.G. brought a raw, unpolished sound that fit right in with the gritty New York backdrop of the early ’90s. Showbiz handled the production with his trademark dusty drums, chopped samples, and jazz-infused loops, while A.G. carried the mic with sharp lyricism, effortless cool, and a commanding delivery that instantly stood out among his peers.

The album carried several underground gems that helped define their sound, including “Fat Pockets,” “Bounce Ta This,” and “Party Groove,” all of which showed their ability to balance streetwise rhymes with party-friendly beats. The posse cut “Represent,” featuring Diamond D, Lord Finesse, and Big L, showcased the D.I.T.C. family’s collective strength and gave early shine to a young Big L, who would later become one of Harlem’s most respected lyricists.

Critically, Runaway Slave was praised for its authenticity and consistency. While it didn’t chart as high as some of its contemporaries, the album became a staple for Hip Hop purists who gravitated toward its uncompromising boom bap sound. Over the years, it has been celebrated as one of the standout underground releases of the ’90s, holding firm against the test of time as a true Bronx-bred classic.

More than three decades later, Runaway Slave still resonates with fans who value Hip Hop’s essence: clever wordplay, raw beats, and a dedication to keeping the culture real. Salute to Showbiz & A.G. for crafting a debut that continues to inspire producers and MCs to this day.