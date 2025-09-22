On this day in 1998, Miami’s own Trick Daddy dropped his sophomore album www.thug.com on Slip-N-Slide/Warner Bros., a project that cemented his place as one of the South’s most raw and authentic voices.

After making noise with his 1997 debut Based on a True Story, Trick came back harder with www.thug.com, blending unapologetic street narratives with Miami bass influences and a gritty Southern drawl that stood out in the late ’90s Hip Hop landscape. The album’s title was ahead of its time, leaning into the digital era long before artists were branding themselves online.

The breakout single “Nann N***a,” featuring a young Trina in her unforgettable debut, became an instant Southern classic and put both artists on the national radar. Trick’s unfiltered storytelling on cuts like “Hold On,” “Going With Your Move,” and “Bout A Lotta Thangs” gave listeners a direct window into the struggles and codes of street life in Miami.

www.thug.com peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, eventually earning gold certification from the RIAA. More importantly, it established Slip-N-Slide Records as a powerhouse label and laid the groundwork for the Miami rap scene’s dominance in the years to come.

Looking back 27 years later, Trick Daddy’s sophomore effort remains a defining moment not only for his career but also for Southern Hip Hop as a whole. It was raw, it was real, and it introduced the world to a new era of Miami music that still resonates today.