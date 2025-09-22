Tyler, The Creator Hints ‘Chromakopia’ World Tour May Be His Last Ride

This is unexpected. Tyler, The Creator is leaving fans wondering about his future on the road after revealing that the Chromakopia World Tour might be his final run. The 34-year-old artist, who has spent the past year juggling back-to-back albums and global performances, opened up during a recent stop in the Philippines.

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again,” he told the crowd on September 21. “I can’t lie to y’all, I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very long break. Y’all treated me very well, y’all treated Paris, Texas, very well. So, thank y’all.”

It’s looking like, Tyler will catch a short break until November, when his Camp Flow Gnaw festival returns to Dodger Stadium. After that, his next shows are not scheduled until March 2026, where he will headline major festivals including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, and Lollapalooza Brazil. He is also set to perform at Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, with solo tour stops planned for Costa Rica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Get this, the March appearances will arrive just over a year after the Chromakopia World Tour kicked off. The trek has taken Tyler across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with shows in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Tokyo, and Sydney.

The tour celebrates his 2024 project Chromakopia, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne. Less than a year later, Tyler followed up with Don’t Tap The Glass, another Billboard 200 chart topper with appearances from Pharrell and Yebba.

Though his catalog and live shows continue to grow, Tyler’s latest comments suggest he is ready to slow down, leaving fans uncertain if this era might mark his last time on a global stage.