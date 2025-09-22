Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and composer Wyclef Jean makes a powerful return with his new single Back From Abu Dhabi (via COLORSxSTUDIOS), featuring French Montana and Rick Ross. The track opens with a classic record scratch and an introduction from comedian Dave Chappelle, setting the stage for the Fugees co-founder’s latest homecoming to rap. Wyclef uses the narrative to bridge his past and present—reflecting on his journey from growing up in Haiti and the Marlboro Projects of Coney Island to experiencing the opulence of Abu Dhabi. Sonically and spiritually, it’s a quantum leap that only Wyclef could deliver, blending reflection with reinvention.

True to form, Wyclef continues to lead with unwavering pride in his Haitian culture, maintaining his global reputation as the Carnival Man. Since his groundbreaking 1997 debut The Carnival, he has fused hip hop with reggae, soul, Afro-Cuban rhythms, folk, and Haitian traditions, expanding the genre’s possibilities. Today, that influence still resonates, whether through his Karnivalé show at London’s KOKO with the incomparable Lauryn Hill, or his celebrated presence at Notting Hill Carnival.

This fall, Wyclef reaffirmed his musical roots with a debut run at Blue Note New York (September 11–14), where he returned to jazz and the church influences that shaped him, performing alongside special guests including Buju Banton, Theo Croker, and Peter Gunz. He followed that with a COLORS collaboration during New York Fashion Week, closing out the festivities at Flyfish Club with a special HAITI TWINZ DJ set.

With Back From Abu Dhabi, Wyclef Jean continues to prove that his artistry knows no boundaries—always rooted in culture, always evolving, and always leading the way.