Ye Sparks Outrage After Calling Black Lives Matter “Worse Than The Devil” In Resurfaced Clip

Look, Ye, has something to say about a segment of the culture yet again. This time, the Grammy winner is once again at the center of controversy after a resurfaced documentary clip shows him denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement as “worse than the devil.” The footage comes from In Whose Name?, a documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of Ye’s creative process during the making of his 2021 album Donda.

In the clip, Ye is seen in conversation with Playboi Carti while discussing his decision to remove Pusha T’s verse from the song “Off The Grid.” Even as Carti praised Pusha’s contribution, Ye insisted on cutting it due to a refusal to allow any mention of Black Lives Matter on his music.

“I’d rather y’all be like, ‘I’m killing 20 ns’ or ‘I’m fing too many bhes’ than y’all saying some Black Lives Matter sht on my sht,” Ye said. “Black Lives Matter is, like, worse than the devil to me. It’s mind control.”

The remarks have reignited backlash across social media, with critics accusing Ye of using inflammatory rhetoric that further distances him from the Black community. For many, the resurfaced comments also reopen old wounds tied to his history of controversial political and cultural statements.

The fallout highlights not only Ye’s estrangement from his audience but also from longtime collaborators. His fractured relationship with Pusha T has been public for some time, with the Virginia rapper addressing their rift earlier this year on The Joe Budden Podcast. Pusha described Ye’s public tirades as misleading, saying, “You got every soul believing that I’ve done such a great injustice to you. And that’s a lie.”

While acknowledging Ye’s brilliance, Pusha admitted the personal and ideological divide between them has become irreparable. “He’s a genius… but he knows I don’t think he’s a man. That’s why we can’t build with each other no more.”