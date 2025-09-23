adidas Basketball and NBA star Anthony Edwards have revealed the Anthony Edwards 2, the second signature shoe in his growing line and a bold step in his rise as one of basketball’s brightest young stars.
Designed in close collaboration with Edwards, the Anthony Edwards 2 builds on the foundation of his debut model with performance-driven features engineered for explosive play. The shoe incorporates a Propulsion Plate for energy return and support, Articulated Fangs for secure lockdown, and a LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike system for cushioning and responsiveness.
“Just like I challenge myself every game, this shoe is built to help players outdo themselves every time they step on the court. I was part of every step of the process, from ideas to sketches, and it feels incredible to see it come to life,” said Edwards.
The launch colorway, “With Love,” pays tribute to Edwards’ late mother and grandmother, using their favorite colors to honor the family legacy he carries into every game. adidas will roll out additional colorways and exclusives throughout the season.
Priced at $130, the Anthony Edwards 2 “With Love” will be available October 4 on adidas.com and select retailers worldwide.