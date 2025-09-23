Benny the Butcher is making it clear that Drizzy deserves respect for the way he supports artists and “pushes the culture forward.”

Let’s get right to his comments with the clip making the rounds on socials.

Benny the Butcher on Drake taking responsibilty of pushing the culture forward, as a top dog this is a no brainer, you can't be keeping blessings to yourself. pic.twitter.com/FO7VpsWze9 — ZADCOZZY (@zadcozzy) September 22, 2025

Here’s what he said in the clip:

“Drake is, phenomenal. N***as that hate on Drake pen is jealous. Drake that N***a. You know what I’m saying. He that n***a. And he a fair n***a. He look out for dudes. He give dudes verses and shit. He takes the responsibility of pushing the culture forward. When you have a position like he has in the game, you have to do that. It takes that responsibility head on. When people ask: Why he got a song with him or why he doing features with him. Cuz, he like those n***as. And that what he likes to do. He pushing the culture forward. He’s doing his part, you know what I’m saying. He remember people did that for him. If somebody like him who can up that high up, who can reach back down and push the culture forward, that let everybody know they can do it.”

No doubt, the Griselda MC embodies authentic hip hop, and his words hold weight. His statement underscores Drake’s impact not just as a hitmaker, but as a deliberate leader who opens doors for others and sets an example of how to uplift the culture while remaining true to himself.

What do you think, does Benny the Butcher have a point or is he actually just stating the obvious because it’s clear Drake has been one of the most prolific leaders in the game for opening up doors for others. Let us know!