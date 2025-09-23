The Nov. 14 release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is approaching, and Activision has shared a detailed look at Multiplayer ahead of launch. Players can expect a robust lineup of features, including intel on maps, weapons, Perks, Field Upgrades, the new Overclock system, Hybrid Combat Specialties, Wildcards, Scorestreaks, and Prestige and Progression systems.

Black Ops 7 will launch with 16 core 6v6 maps and two large-scale 20v20 Skirmish maps, all built around near-future weaponry and refined Loadout options. Multiplayer will feature returning favorites such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, as well as newer modes like Kill Order. A major addition is Overload, a fresh 6v6 objective mode where teams fight for control of a single device that must be escorted into enemy territory to score. The mode promises high-intensity momentum swings, with device possession visible on both the HUD and Tac-Map.

Fans can get an early look during Call of Duty: NEXT on Sept. 30, which will host the worldwide Multiplayer reveal. Following that, the Black Ops 7 Beta begins October 2 across all platforms, offering players the chance to test maps, modes, and systems while unlocking exclusive rewards.

With carefully tuned modes, expansive customization, and a progression system designed to reward dedicated play, Black Ops 7 aims to deliver one of the deepest Multiplayer experiences in the franchise’s history.