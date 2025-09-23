The Brooklyn Nets will return one of their most beloved City Edition uniforms for the 2025-26 season, reintroducing the Brooklyn Camo design inspired by The Notorious B.I.G. First launched in 2018, the fan-favorite uniform sold out quickly and has remained a standout of the Nets’ Brooklyn era.

The uniform honors Brooklyn’s rich cultural history and one of its most iconic talents. The black jersey features a multi-color Brooklyn Camo pattern along the sides, neck, and arm trim, with a BED-STUY mark designed by local artist Eric Haze above the jock tag to recognize Biggie’s hometown. The All In Won patch appears on the top left chest, consistent with all Nets uniforms.

In addition to the uniform, the Nets are introducing a custom Biggie-themed court and a series of “Biggie Nights,” developed with the Estate of The Notorious B.I.G. The first event on Tuesday, Nov. 11, will include special halftime performances and a Biggie bobblehead giveaway, with additional games featuring themed contests, in-arena playlists, and talent appearances. Tickets for Nov. 11 and all home games this season are on sale now at brooklynnets.com/tickets.

“You can’t talk about Brooklyn without invoking the sentiment ‘Spread Love the Brooklyn Way,’” said Elliot Osagie, CEO of Benin City Entertainment. “His influence is unmatched, and it is an immense privilege to honor Biggie and his legacy.” Andrew Karson, Executive Vice President of Sports and Corporate Marketing at Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, added, “The Notorious B.I.G. embodies the relentless hustle and creativity that define this borough, and celebrating his legacy through our uniforms allows us to share his story with a new generation of fans.”

Fans will get their first look at the 2025-26 City Edition uniforms during Practice in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Bed-Stuy. The Nets will wear the uniform for 11 games this season, including Nov. 11 vs. Toronto, Nov. 24 vs. New York Knicks, and March 20 vs. New York Knicks.

The Nets’ City Edition uniforms and merchandise collection will be available starting Nov. 11 online at netsstore.com and in person at Barclays Center and Brooklyn Fanatics.