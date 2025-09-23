Cardi B is opening up about what she describes as “someone’s” steep demands in their ongoing divorce battle. We know who’s she’s alleging is the someone but she makes it a point not to say his name.

In a recent audio clip circulating online, the Bodak Yellow emcee explained why the process has dragged on longer than expected.

Cardi B says Offset wants her to cover his taxes, pay him millions, and hand over a property before he signs the divorce papers!! 😳



pic.twitter.com/BVWOyDZgms — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 22, 2025

Here’s what she said:

“The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” Cardi said.

“Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I already pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not doing that. I’m fighting for that. This is not no love thing. And like I said, I’m not going to stop living my life because on a contract, I’m practically still married because somebody wanna hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So that’s what I’m going through in my life. However… y’all want me to remarry and stuff and have another baby and stuff like that. I’m doing things how, what makes me happy.”

Cardi’s candid remarks come as she continues to navigate a messy split from Offset while also sparking buzz around her connection with NFL star Stefon Diggs. For now, she says her focus is on her own happiness, but with legal battles and big financial disputes in the mix, fans are watching closely to see how this unfolds.