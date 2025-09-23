Global Citizen has announced that Cardi B will join the 2025 Global Citizen Festival lineup in New York City, while The Weeknd will no longer perform due to personal reasons.

“We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival line-up. She’s an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty.”

The festival arrives as Cardi B celebrates the release of her sophomore album Am I The Drama? and her world tour. She will perform at Central Park on September 27, bringing her latest music and signature energy to the global stage.

“Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival,” said Cardi B. “This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause.”

Fans can earn tickets by taking action through the Global Citizen app. The festival will stream worldwide on September 27 across YouTube, Apple Music, Twitch, Prime Video, iHeartRadio, Veeps, ViX, and more, with a theatrical broadcast in India on September 28.