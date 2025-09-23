Cardi B is set to take center stage at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, stepping in as the new headliner following The Weeknd’s sudden departure from the lineup. Organizers confirmed that The Weeknd withdrew due to a personal emergency, though no further details were shared.

The annual event will return to New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, September 27, continuing its tradition of pairing world class performances with powerful activism aimed at ending extreme poverty.

Global Citizen CEO and co founder Hugh Evans praised the Bronx superstar in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup. She’s an outstanding performer who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We wish The Weeknd support and thank him and his fans for taking action with us to help end extreme poverty.”

Cardi echoed that sentiment, making it clear the festival holds special meaning beyond the music. “This one’s not like other music festivals, this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause,” she said. “New York City see you Saturday. Let’s get it!!!”

With her name now topping the bill, Cardi B will lead a night that blends entertainment and purpose, reinforcing the festival’s legacy as one of the most impactful events in music and activism.