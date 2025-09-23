Dick’s Sporting Goods has brought its flagship retail concept, House of Sport, to the New York City metro area for the first time. The new store, located inside Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City, N.J., opened its doors as the brand’s smallest House of Sport to date, at 85,000 square feet compared to the typical 100,000-plus footprint.

The concept blends premium retail with immersive experiences. Alongside a wide selection of footwear, apparel, and accessories from major brands like Nike, Adidas, Jordan, Under Armour, The North Face, Ugg, Asics, On, Skims, and FP Movement, as well as Dick’s private labels DSG, Calia, and Vrst, the location features interactive spaces. Shoppers can test their skills on a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and a multi-sport cage designed for baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, and field hockey.

“This is our second urban House of Sport location, and we could not pass up the opportunity to be so close to Manhattan,” said Toni Roeller, executive vice president of store experience and design, noting the brand’s first urban House of Sport opened at Boston’s Prudential Center. “We learned a lot from that location and are bringing those lessons here and beyond.”

Roeller added that accessibility was key to the Jersey City choice: “Between light rail, ferry, and subways, there are plenty of ways for commuters across the NYC area to visit the store.”

Footwear is expected to be a major draw. The store carries 13,000 unique SKUs across 7,200 square feet, plus another 4,000 SKUs in the dedicated “House of Cleats” section. “Whether you’re a sneakerhead, runner, or commuter, this store offers a selection you won’t find anywhere else,” Roeller said.

As of September 22, 2025, Dick’s operates 26 House of Sport locations nationwide, with the Jersey City site among roughly 16 new openings this year alone. Other 2025 launches include stores in Miami, Dallas, Baton Rouge, Dayton, and Polaris, Ohio, with upcoming openings scheduled in Durham, N.C.; Glendale, Ariz.; San Antonio, Texas; Mobile, Ala.; Freehold, N.J.; and several more.

The company aims to scale aggressively, with plans to operate 75 to 100 House of Sport locations by the end of fiscal 2027.