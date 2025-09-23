Diddy’s Lawyers Push To Convince Judge To Free Him Before the End of 2025

Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs are urging a federal judge to grant leniency ahead of the music mogul’s October 3 sentencing, arguing that his recent conviction should not result in a lengthy prison term.

In court filings submitted Monday, Combs’ legal team portrayed him as a reformed man who has already paid a heavy price in both reputation and business. They contend that his conviction warrants no more than 14 months behind bars; a stark contrast to the probation department’s recommendation of more than seven years. Having already served over a year at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs could potentially walk free before the end of 2025 if the court accepts the defense’s position.

“Mr. Combs has already seen how being arrested and convicted can destroy his reputation and lead to terrible collateral consequences for his businesses,” the filing read. “He recognizes the consequences his actions have had for himself and his family.”

This past summer, a Manhattan jury convicted Combs on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which could have led to life in prison.

The convictions stemmed from allegations that Combs arranged interstate travel for former partners—including Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and others to participate in drug-fueled sexual encounters, referred to in court as “freak-offs” and “hotel nights.”

Prosecutors, who are expected to submit their formal sentencing recommendation in the coming days, have already signaled they will push for a significant prison term. They argue that Combs is not a low-level offender but someone who repeatedly violated the Mann Act on “hundreds” of occasions, providing drugs to ensure participation and continuing the conduct even after learning he was under investigation.

The defense has attempted to frame Combs’ actions as less severe compared to other Mann Act cases, which often involve underage victims, trafficking operations, or coercion of undocumented immigrants. They have also disputed the government’s contention that male performers involved in the encounters should be considered victims—a classification that would further increase sentencing guidelines.

Judge Arun Subramanian will ultimately decide Combs’ fate. While required to consider federal sentencing guidelines, the judge has wide discretion in determining punishment. Before sentencing, Subramanian is also set to review Combs’ motion to vacate the conviction, based on the argument that he should never have been prosecuted under the Mann Act. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday, marking Combs’ first court appearance since the trial concluded.