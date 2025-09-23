Chicago rap star G Herbo has released “Reason,” the first single from his highly anticipated upcoming album Lil Herb. Directed by LVTRKevin, the track’s visual captures Herbo cruising through Chicago in foreign cars before returning to 79th and Essex, where fans greet him with love and support. The imagery underscores his deep community ties and influence, with Herbo declaring, “Everybody got a bag and I’m the reason in my section.”

Produced by platinum-selling hitmaker Don Cannon, “Reason” highlights Herbo at his most commanding, reminding listeners why his voice remains essential in hip hop. The single follows the momentum of “Went Legit,” which recently achieved RIAA Gold certification, signaling a pivotal new chapter for the rapper as he prepares the release of Lil Herb.

Beyond the studio, Herbo is also gearing up for his 1st Annual Birthday Bash, Swerv & Friends, set for October 26 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Presented by 150 Dreamteam and BMN Entertainment in partnership with 107.5 WGCI, the event will celebrate his 30th birthday with performances from hip-hop’s top talent and special guests. The one-night-only show marks a major hometown moment for Herbo and his fans.