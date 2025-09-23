At least some people who know a thing or two about science are stepping in to refute yesterday’s quackery from Trump and co about over the counter pain meds. International health authorities are strongly disputing claims that acetaminophen, widely known as Tylenol in the U.S. and paracetamol abroad, is tied to a heightened risk of autism when used during pregnancy.

At a recent press event, Trump stated that “effective immediately” the FDA would warn doctors about what he called “a very increased risk of autism” associated with the common pain and fever medication. Kennedy, serving as Health and Human Services Secretary, echoed those remarks.

The response from global medical experts was swift and firm. On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency released a statement stressing that “no new evidence” has emerged to alter their long-standing recommendations. “Paracetamol remains an important option to treat pain or fever in pregnant women,” said Steffen Thirstrup, the EMA’s chief medical officer. He emphasized that their guidance is rooted in rigorous scientific review, which has uncovered no proof that acetaminophen use during pregnancy causes autism.

Australia’s chief medical officer and the Therapeutic Goods Administration issued a joint statement aligning with the EU. They underscored that “robust scientific evidence shows no causal link between the use of paracetamol in pregnancy and autism or ADHD,” pointing to several large-scale studies that directly contradict Trump and Kennedy’s claims.

Spain’s Ministry of Health also reaffirmed that paracetamol remains safe for expectant mothers when used appropriately. Health minister Mónica García went further, calling out Trump for spreading misinformation without credible data to support it.

The unified rejection from health agencies across Europe, Australia, and beyond underscores a global consensus: despite recent political claims, there is no scientific evidence connecting Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism or ADHD in children.