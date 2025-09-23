It looks like Gunna is still shining among his ATL peers. The former YSL artist has revealed that he and Offset are preparing to team up for a full-length project. The announcement came during Apple Music’s One Night Only showcase in Los Angeles on September 22, where the Atlanta rapper blended a live set with a candid Q&A moderated by Ebro Darden.

Shouting out his collaborator, Gunna explained why their partnership clicks so naturally. “First, shout out Offset, ’cause he’s from the town, he’s from Atlanta, first off. And then when we work it’s organic, it’s not forced,” he said. Describing their studio sessions, he added, “When we get together it’s fun. We’re having a good time. He comes with beats, I might bring some too, Turbo pulls up, and it’s all collaborative. We put that battery in each other’s back in the studio, and that’s why the music hits the way it does. We push each other.”

When asked point blank about a joint project, Gunna didn’t hesitate. “Definitely. Definitely. Yes. And it’s in the works. We’re spacing it out. He dropped his album, I dropped mine. I was on his, he was on mine. I feel like those were sprinkles, little breadcrumbs leading up to the full meal soon.”

The two have already proven their chemistry with tracks like Offset’s “Different Species” featuring Gunna, Gunna’s “at my purest” with Offset, and their 2024 collaborations “prada dem” and “Style Rare.”

Beyond the big news, the evening also gave fans a taste of Gunna’s solo catalog. With a live band behind him, he ran through highlights including “cfwm,” “just say dat,” “forever be mine,” and “won’t stop,” showcasing The Last Wun, his final release with YSL.