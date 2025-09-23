NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Paul vs Tank NYC Press Conference presented by MVP and Netflix ahead of fight to be held on November 14th in Miami, FL. ©Michelle Farsi/MVP Promotions

At Palladium Theater in New York City, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul and undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis came face to face for the first time since Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced their blockbuster bout. The highly anticipated fight will take place Friday, November 14, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, streaming live worldwide on Netflix at no additional cost to its more than 300 million members.

Paul, who enters the fight with a 12-1 record and 7 knockouts, spoke on what gives him the edge against Davis. “First and foremost is going to be my reach, my size, and being able to keep him away,” Paul said. “I think there’s a lot of holes in his defense that a lot of people haven’t exposed before.”

The YouTube star turned boxer also addressed his critics. “They’ll never give me credit until I have a world championship belt. But that’s okay, it doesn’t matter, belts collect dust, and what I’ve done in the sport is unprecedented.” Paul emphasized he is eager to deliver a knockout: “I haven’t got a knockout in a long time, so I’m itching. I’m just excited to be able to deliver that for the fans and have another most viral knockout ever.”

Davis, who boasts a 30-0-1 record with 28 knockouts, expressed why he took on the challenge of fighting Paul. “I think it’s gonna be a great event. Every time I fight, it’s fireworks. Jake Paul coming in; he’s much bigger, he’s much stronger.” Davis added that his main focus will be testing Paul’s power.

On the global stage of the event, Davis said, “This is a good thing, both of us fighting. We come from two different sides of the world, and we still on the same path to get the same thing.”

With Paul’s star power and Davis’ proven dominance, their first meeting set the tone for one of boxing’s most talked-about showdowns of the year.