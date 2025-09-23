Well, there you have it. NBA YoungBoy has earned an honor that goes beyond the music charts. The Baton Rouge rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was officially recognized by Kansas City leaders with his own holiday. On September 21, the city declared the date “NBA YoungBoy Day,” acknowledging both his cultural influence and his work off the stage.

Get this, as part of the celebration, YoungBoy received a ceremonial key to the city. The honor was presented by National Criminal Justice Advocate Donte West on behalf of Mayor Quinton Lucas. The recognition underscored how the 25 year old artist’s reach now extends far beyond his music career.

What’s more, city officials highlighted YoungBoy’s evolution, noting his efforts to pivot his life in a more positive direction following a presidential pardon. In recent years, he has launched “Stop the Violence” initiatives, calling for peace while directing resources toward underserved neighborhoods. Leaders praised him for using his platform to uplift communities that are often overlooked, crediting his activism as a powerful example of growth and responsibility.

With Kansas City’s proclamation, YoungBoy joins a short list of artists whose impact has been honored with an official holiday, marking another milestone in a career that continues to spark conversation both inside and outside hip hop.