Indigenous hip-hop artist Nataanii Means has released his powerful new single “Scalp Takers,” now available on all major streaming platforms. Recorded at the Oglala Lakota Art-space, the track showcases his raw lyricism and uncompromising energy while amplifying stories rooted in heritage and resilience.

Means represents the Oglala Lakota, UmoNhoN (Omaha), Diné (Navajo), and Inhanktuwan Dakota Nations, and grew up on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Arizona. Known internationally, he uses hip hop to tell his story and reflect the experiences of Indigenous communities while connecting to broader themes of identity and survival.

His previous album Growth earned more than half a million streams worldwide, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most vital Indigenous voices in music. Beyond the studio, Means has performed across the United States, Canada, and Europe, and has been featured in MTV’s Rebel Music: Native America and Viceland’s Standing Rock pt II.

Fans can see him in New York City from October 9 to 13 during events celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day.