That was fast. The New York Giants are making a major change under center as they look to snap their winless start to the season. According to multiple reports, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will get the nod in Week 4 when the Giants host the Los Angeles Chargers.

At the end of the day 0-3 is 0-3 but how much of that is Wilson’s fault? Like, he played like an MVP in Week 2 but now he’s benched? Any given Sunday is a real thing.

Oddly, head coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal on Monday when asked whether Dart or veteran Russell Wilson would start, saying the team was still evaluating its options. By Tuesday, however, word spread that the Giants will hand the offense to their first year signal caller.

Like we said, quick turn of events.

Get this, Dart has barely seen the field so far, logging just six snaps over the past two weeks. He carried the ball twice but has yet to attempt a pass in an NFL game. That will change on Sunday as he prepares for his first true test at the professional level.

Here’s what’s wild. Wilson, who was acquired in the offseason, delivered a monster Week 2 performance with 450 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. But costly turnovers have haunted him since, including an overtime interception in that loss to the Cowboys and two more picks against Kansas City in Week 3. Outside of his breakout showing, Wilson has completed 35 of 69 passes for only 328 yards.

What’s crazy is Giants also have Jameis Winston on the roster, but reports suggest he will stay in the third string role behind Dart and Wilson. THIRD STRING.

Crazy times in the National Football League.