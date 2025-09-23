Ray J is taking aim at Kim Kardashian and other celebrities for their appearances on Twitch sensation Kai Cenat’s marathon livestream, Mafiathon 3. The singer and entrepreneur accused big names of capitalizing on Cenat’s platform without offering meaningful support in return.

That part.

“Old icons coming on Kai’s stream to promote themselves but don’t show love back! No Twitch account to even try to gift him or the chat! SMH,” Ray J wrote.

But wait. Let’s keep this going.

He emphasized the hard work Cenat has been putting into the month long event, where the streamer is pushing toward one million subscribers. “Homie out here working hard doing 30 day subs, having people like Kim and Mariah coming on. These people didn’t gift him nothing. He tryna get to a million subs, Kim, Mariah, John Legend, all y’all.”

What’s crazy is we never knew Kai did not have one million subs. He literally looks like he RUNS streaming. A testament to his impact on digital culture and pop culture writ large.

Ray J contrasted their actions with his own, revealing that he donated heavily during his appearance on the stream. “I gifted like 15,000 that night. We’re on the platform with him and we’re supporting him. He’s trying to get to a million. All y’all should gift 50,000… I’m starting to feel like y’all using him. It’s working for y’all, but what y’all do for the homie?”

First here’s now gifting subs works. Because we had to do our homework:

Gifting a subscription, or “gift sub,” on platforms like Twitch lets a viewer pay for a subscription on behalf of another viewer in the community, benefiting the streamer by adding a subscriber and the recipient by granting them subscriber-only perks for a set period. The gifting viewer pays for the sub, choosing a tier, duration (1, 3, 6, or 12 months), and whether to gift anonymously or to a specific viewer. The recipient receives the sub and its associated benefits, such as access to channel-specific emotes.

Mafiathon 3 has become one of the most talked about events on Twitch, featuring major guest appearances while Cenat broadcasts for weeks straight. Visits from Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, and John Legend have generated plenty of headlines, but Ray J’s criticism highlights what he views as a one sided exchange, where celebrities enjoy the exposure without contributing to Cenat’s larger mission.

His remarks carry extra weight given his long and complicated history with Kim Kardashian, which stretches back to their early 2000s relationship and the infamous tape that has tied them together in the public eye for nearly two decades.

Like we said, that part.