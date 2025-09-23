Sheesh, Saucy Santana gave fans a scare after collapsing inside a Waffle House in Atlanta and being carried out on a stretcher. The incident quickly went viral, with videos of the moment spreading across socials and sparking concern about his health.

Saucy Santana was seen being wheeled out of a Waffle House on a Stretcher in Atlanta after reportedly passing out 🚑 pic.twitter.com/UoGzViWU8s — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 21, 2025

Get this, one clip captured by a bystander showed Santana being taken out while the filmer narrated, “I’m at a Waffle House in Atlanta where they say Saucy Santana has fainted. I’ll see him shortly, so stay tuned.” Many viewers criticized the decision to record instead of respecting his privacy, with one comment reading, “Don’t you all find it strange to record people during moments like this? Everyone wants to play paparazzi… hope Saucy is alright though.”

Santana later reassured supporters directly from his hospital bed. In true Santana fashion, he paired the update with major news: the release date for his new album Haute Sauce, arriving September 24. Fans lit up the Gram with excitement, flooding his post with comments like, “BABYYYYYYY YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO SNATCH OUR WIGS LIKE THIS!!!!!” Some even joked about whether the dramatic hospital reveal was part of a bold promo rollout.

The month has been eventful for the Florida native. His breakout 2019 single Material Girl was just certified gold by the RIAA, signifying more than 500,000 units sold. Reflecting on the milestone, Santana shared a heartfelt message about manifestation and perseverance: “GO GOD!!!! Po’ lil gay boy in the studio rapping everything I DIDN’T have… MANIFESTATION because I have it all now!” He also shouted out his collaborators before closing with trademark confidence: “BITCH, I’M UNF*CKWITABLE!”

While fans await more details on the health scare, the energy around Haute Sauce shows that Santana’s momentum is as strong as ever.