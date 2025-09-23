Skechers has teamed up once again with Snoop Dogg to debut the Skechers x Snoop Dogg: Courtside sneakers, a fresh collection that blends classic court-style design with the Long Beach icon’s unmistakable West Coast influence.
The Courtside silhouette is crafted from a mix of duraleather and suede, offering a versatile lace-up design that comes in both neutral and vibrant colorways. Each pair is accented with bold details including a contrasting Snoop “S” logo, heel mustache, and gum sole bottom, channeling a mix of street style and laid-back Cali cool.
For women, the collection also incorporates Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® technology, a favorite of the D-O-Double-G, delivering the brand’s signature comfort with effortless wearability. Designed as dual-gender sneakers, the Courtside lineup reflects Snoop’s vision of kicks made “fo’shizzle for all walks of life.”
“From the block to the court, these sneakers are built to bring style and comfort together the way only Snoop can,” the brand shared in the release.
The Skechers x Snoop Dogg: Courtside sneakers are available now online at skechers.com and in select Skechers retail stores worldwide.