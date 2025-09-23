Hip-hop legend Slick Rick and acclaimed musician, actor, and filmmaker Idris Elba have released their first official collaboration, “Badman Generation.” Directed by Grammy winner Meji Alabi, the track and video arrive as a bonus release from Slick Rick’s recently debuted visual album VICTORY.

Recorded at Elba’s 7WALLACE Studios in London, the song is a fusion of storytelling, style, and cultural pride. The accompanying video, shot on South London’s iconic Electric Avenue where Slick Rick grew up, honors both artists’ shared British roots while delivering a poetic tribute to identity and artistry.

“‘Badman Generation’ is style, strength, and storytelling — rooted in the brotherhood between Idris and I infused with the grit and glory of South London,” said Slick Rick. Elba added, “My generation of creation was born out of originality. This is actually who we are and what we experienced in life, our influences were us.”

The single, clocking in at four and a half minutes, will also be released as a limited edition 45 RPM record. As part of the broader VICTORY project, executive produced by Slick Rick and Elba, “Badman Generation” extends a cross-continental vision that includes collaborations with Nas, Giggs, and Estelle.