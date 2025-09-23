Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45 in Florida, authorities confirmed this week.

According to a family source, Johnson had been struggling with mental health challenges and the possible long-term effects of CTE before his death. The source added that Johnson was devoted to helping others, both during and after his football career, and that his legacy should be remembered for his generosity as much as his talent on the field.

Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Bengals. After limited action in his first two seasons, he emerged as a starter in 2003, rushing for 957 yards and nine touchdowns. Over the next three years, he became one of the league’s most reliable backs, compiling more than 4,000 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns from 2004 to 2006. His NFL career concluded in 2008 following a stint with the Detroit Lions.

Before entering the league, Johnson starred at Auburn University, where he earned SEC Player of the Year honors. Off the field, he established a foundation dedicated to supporting children and families through community programs.

Bengals president Mike Brown issued a statement on Tuesday honoring the former running back:

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us. He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.