Donald Trump has suggested that pregnant women should avoid taking Tylenol, claiming the pain reliever causes autism in babies. Speaking without presenting new evidence, Trump referenced Cuba, saying he heard the country does not have autism because Tylenol is not used there.

Medical experts have long stated there is no conclusive study proving that Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, causes autism. The Food and Drug Administration advises that pregnant women consult healthcare providers before taking any medication but has not issued warnings linking Tylenol to autism.

No new evidence was presented, and no conclusive study has found that Tylenol causes autism.