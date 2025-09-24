Hip Hop trailblazer Dame Dash surprised many earlier this month when he went on the Gram to call for peace with Cam’ron and 50 Cent after years of public disputes. In a passionate but genuine video post, the iconic Roc-A-Fella cofounder said he wanted to move beyond past conflicts and even suggested that the three could work together on a project.

In case you missed it, Dash tied his remarks to a $300 million lawsuit involving the host of It Is What It Is. “50, Cam, me, if we can demonstrate that we have been at odds but are now standing together, whether it is for a television series or a film, we can prove to the world that reconciliation is real,” he said. He added that ongoing feuds only feed negativity. “They celebrate our conflicts, but I will not do that anymore. I owe my elders an apology for any embarrassment I caused. My intention was only to communicate with them.”

In the caption of the post, Dash expanded on his vision. “Let us show the world that we can rise above small disputes. Division is a tired narrative,” he wrote.

But 50 Cent had no interest in joining the truce. Sharing Dash’s video on his own Gram page, he dismissed the offer while acknowledging the principle of unity. “I agree with Dame one hundred percent that collaboration creates more success,” he posted. “But Cam just dissed Dame and that lawsuit he is talking about. So for now, it is f*** you Dame.”

For now, Dame Dash has yet to respond publicly to 50 Cent’s rebuke. While the idea of a future collaboration between the three is not impossible, the road toward that reality appears a bit more tricky.